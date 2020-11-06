Advertisement

Target recalls toddler boots for possible choking hazard

The boots are sold under the Cat & Jack brand
The recall says there’s a toggle on the boots used to keep snow out that can detach from an elastic lace and pose a choking hazard to children.(Source: CPSC.gov, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST
(CNN) – Target is recalling a brand of toddler boots because of a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall this week.

The Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddler boots were sold at Target stores nationwide and online for both boys and girls in sizes of 5 through 12.

No injuries have been reported, but the CPSC says parents should keep the boots away from children.

Anyone who owns the boots can return them to Target for a full refund. The Target website has a recall section.

