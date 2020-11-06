Timeout with TJ: Episode 24 - Drew Bugden

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 24 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Wilson Memorial High School football head coach Drew Bugden. They discuss Bugden preparing for his first season as head coach, how he became head coach at WMHS, and what the Green Hornets are doing to prepare for the spring season in 2021. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Bugden discusses his five favorite Washington Football Team players of all-time.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

