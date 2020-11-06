Advertisement

Valley couple pays off Waynesboro’s school meal debt

By Chelsea Church
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:34 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro public schools had about $18,000 in school meal debt, until one couple in the city decided to make a generous donation of $20,000.

The School Nutrition Supervisor, Tammy Coffey, said she was very surprised when she opened that envelope. She said helps just over 300 students in the school division who had a negative balance.

While Coffey says she’s never let any child go without a meal, the donation helps the schools focus on their current meal programs and she says the families are grateful.

“I just want to say how grateful I am and how important it is to our community that we will continue to feed children,” Coffey said.

This year, students 18 and under, are able to get free meals through the school’s Community Eligibility Provision until June 30.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,103 on Saturday
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Community members stress the importance of counting every vote
Bake sale raises money for Broadway woman who lost home in fire
Bake sale held to help woman who was injured and lost home in explosion in Broadway
Harrisonburg dems celebrate Biden win, community members stress importance of counting every vote