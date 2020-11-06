Valley couple pays off Waynesboro’s school meal debt

WAYNESBORO Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro public schools had about $18,000 in school meal debt, until one couple in the city decided to make a generous donation of $20,000.

The School Nutrition Supervisor, Tammy Coffey, said she was very surprised when she opened that envelope. She said helps just over 300 students in the school division who had a negative balance.

While Coffey says she’s never let any child go without a meal, the donation helps the schools focus on their current meal programs and she says the families are grateful.

“I just want to say how grateful I am and how important it is to our community that we will continue to feed children,” Coffey said.

This year, students 18 and under, are able to get free meals through the school’s Community Eligibility Provision until June 30.

