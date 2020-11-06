Valley schools working on plans to implement new VHSL guidelines for winter sports season

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The winter sports season kicks off Dec. 23 under the Virginia High School League’s new guidelines, which were created to allow students to play sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anyone that comes in the building, whether it’s the athletes or the fans, they will have their temperature taken and recorded, and then they’ll be able to come in, of course, they have to have a mask on, they’ll be socially distanced when they sit in our bleachers,” Jeremiah Major, Waynesboro’s Athletic Director and Assistant Principal said.

VHSL guidelines state only 250 people will be allowed in a gym, but for gyms that are smaller, like Waynesboro’s, their capacity limit is 120 in order to accommodate the six-foot social distancing rule.

Each student athlete will get two tickets to hand out, and fans will have to be six feet apart which will be marked off with tape.

“[There will be] assigned seats for the student athletes, so if there’s 15 people on their roster, including coaches, then we have to have 15 seats, and they can’t share their seats, so it’s trying to find the room in our gym,” Major said.

After JV games finish up, Major said they will clear out the gym to clean it before having the varsity players and fans come back into the gym.

“We’ll also be streaming the game into other areas of the school. If a varsity parent shows up, they can maybe go to the auditorium and watch it. The visiting team of the varsity team will be in a room where they can stream,” Major said.

The games will be streamed live on YouTube.

As for other sports, Major said indoor track will be ran outside, wrestling will take place inside the gyms, but there cannot be more than four teams competing at once. Major said they will have tri-meets and dual-meets. Swim meets will take place at the YMCA.

Other school districts across the valley are still in the process of coming up with a plan to implement the new guidelines in a way that will best fit their schools. They will be taking part in multiple meetings next week to come up with something they’ll be able to share.

“Sketch out what exactly our county policies are going to be, who we allow at games, how we do tickets and concessions, that kind of stuff,” Justin Broughman, Central’s Athletic Director said.

But they all agree the 250-person capacity limit will be a challenge.

“That includes teams, event workers, officials, all those folks as well as spectators,” Will Crockett, Turner Ashby’s Athletic Director said. “We are able to stream a lot of our activities online. We do have that capability this year, so we should be able to compensate for that a little bit, but it still is going to be very very tough.”

“That number is pretty detrimental to our spectators. That’s why we’re looking at having some type of streaming option,” Keith Cubbage, Page County’s Athletic Director said. “That’s probably one of the biggest challenges we’re facing right now as a whole."

“Based on the guidelines that we have, we have to make a decision. The best we can do for our state and our community,” David Tibbs, Staunton’s Athletic Director said.

While there will be many adjustments that will need to be made this coming season, athletic directors across the valley said they’re excited about the opportunity.

“Everybody I’ve spoken with, they’re just happy that we might get an opportunity. And we’ll follow whatever rules they want us to follow,” Crockett said.

“I think our kids are excited and our community’s excited that our kids have a chance to participate,” Cubbage said. “As we work through these policies and strategies, that it is an ever-changing environment and for people to be flexible and understanding and be patient. We all want the best for our kids.”

“It’s a small price to pay to have to wear a mask to be able to get to do some things that you love to do and want to do,” Tibbs said. “We’re going to make it work.”

The capacity limits will have an impact on schools financially not having as many ticket sales, the main focus is on the students and giving them the chance to participate in sports.

“It’ll add a new dimension to our student athletes in that if it’s not the fans you feed off of, you’ve got to find something. Maybe your why on why you play that motivates you,” Major said.

