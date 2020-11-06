Advertisement

Waynesboro police arrest man charged with aggravated sexual battery, distributing child pornography

Police lights
Police lights(KAIT-TV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Police arrested 18-year-old Caleb Isaac Michael Jones on several charges, including aggravated sexual battery and producing and distributing child pornography.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Jones has been charged with one felony count of aggravated sexual battery to a victim under 13 years, four felony counts of forcible sodomy and three felony counts to produce, distribute and finance child pornography.

According to Captain Shaw with the Waynesboro Police Department, officials cannot release additional information at this time due to their active investigation.

Jones is currently being held in custody.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,103 on Saturday
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm
Valley couple pays off Waynesboro’s school meal debt

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Community members stress the importance of counting every vote
Bake sale raises money for Broadway woman who lost home in fire
Stuarts Draft Girls Basketball Preview
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,103 on Saturday