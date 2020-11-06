Waynesboro police arrest man charged with aggravated sexual battery, distributing child pornography

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Police arrested 18-year-old Caleb Isaac Michael Jones on several charges, including aggravated sexual battery and producing and distributing child pornography.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Jones has been charged with one felony count of aggravated sexual battery to a victim under 13 years, four felony counts of forcible sodomy and three felony counts to produce, distribute and finance child pornography.

According to Captain Shaw with the Waynesboro Police Department, officials cannot release additional information at this time due to their active investigation.

Jones is currently being held in custody.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.