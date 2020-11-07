Advertisement

EndZone 2020: Week 10

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:13 AM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coverage from Week 10 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

West Virginia H.S. Football Scores

Pendleton County 21, East Hardy 14

Moorefield 24, Hampshire 9

Wheeling Central Catholic 49, Petersburg 13

NOTE: The WVSSAC football state playoff brackets will be released Saturday, November 7.

1-on-1 Interview

Drew Bugden - Wilson Memorial

Friday Flashback

Buffalo Gap outlasts rival Stuarts Draft for playoff win - 2015

