EndZone 2020: Week 10
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:13 AM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coverage from Week 10 of WHSV EndZone 2020.
West Virginia H.S. Football Scores
Pendleton County 21, East Hardy 14
Moorefield 24, Hampshire 9
Wheeling Central Catholic 49, Petersburg 13
NOTE: The WVSSAC football state playoff brackets will be released Saturday, November 7.
1-on-1 Interview
Drew Bugden - Wilson Memorial
Friday Flashback
Buffalo Gap outlasts rival Stuarts Draft for playoff win - 2015
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.