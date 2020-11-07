First Alert Forecast: Warm weather and sunshine continues to hang around

(WHSV) - More warmth expected as high temperatures may hit record levels Sunday thanks to a ridge of high pressure continue to hang out over our area.

SUNDAY: Cool with patchy fog early in the morning with temperatures in the 40s to start. Another sunny day with highs in the mid 70s in the afternoon. A few typical warm spots in the northern Valley, and around Petersburg and Moorefield in the mid to upper 70s. Another beautiful and warm November day.

Enjoy a comfortable evening with temperatures falling into the 50s as a few high clouds build in. Cool and crisp overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 40s for lows.

MONDAY: Patchy fog with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy for the day and staying warm with highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. Again a few typical warm spots in the mid 70s. A beautiful fall day.

Another nice evening with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy for the night, so temperatures only fall to around 50 degrees for lows.

TUESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Still a nice day overall. Our next system arrives Tuesday night as we will stay cloudy with showers to start and a steadier rain arriving overnight. Lows around 60 with low visibility at times.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach the area which will bring us more clouds and rain. Still warm with highs in the low 70s. Scattered showers for the day with the front passing. More rain for Wednesday night as overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Still watching the timing of when the cold front departs. As of now, it looks like we will be dealing with a few showers in the morning with cloudy skies in the afternoon. The warm weather pattern we have had in place will finally break down. Highs on Thursday still mild in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy for the day and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.