Former EMU star Kratz announces end of MLB playing career

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former Eastern Mennonite University star Erik Kratz is ending his Major League Baseball playing career.

Kratz made the announcement during a video interview with Caleb Beachy that was posted to Kratz’s Twitter account Friday.

“My next season will not be as a player, that’s for sure,” said Kratz, during the interview. “I am deciding to not play...It’s time to be home.”

Kratz made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and he went on to play for nine different teams. Kratz finishes his MLB career with a .209 batting average, 184 hits, 31 home runs, and 105 RBI. He was best known for his defense and ability to work with pitchers.

Kratz was an All-American at EMU in the early 2000s and was named ODAC Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002. He finished his college career with a .415 batting average, 33 home runs, 159 RBI, and 77 doubles. His jersey number, #14, is retired at EMU.

