Former prosecutor in Virginia gets 10 years in prison

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former prosecutor in Norfolk has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to lure a teen online. The Virginian-Pilot reports Timothy Scott Carnes was sentenced Friday.

He had pleaded guilty to 26 counts, including trying to take indecent liberties with a child and using a communication system to try to engage in certain offenses with children.

The 42-year-old Carnes was charged last year after messaging repeatedly with a police detective posing as a 14-year-old girl in an online chatroom. The newspaper reports Carnes tried to convince her to send him photos of herself.

Carnes was an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Norfolk from 2004 to 2008.

