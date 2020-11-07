Mail-in ballot processing wraps up in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Around the country, mail-in ballots are being counted.

Inside the Rockingham County Administration Center on Friday, a team of women were hard at work getting every last ballot processed.

Since October 12th, a team of election workers have been working hard to get every vote counted.

“We process like three or 400 a day and this year was our biggest turnout,” Alice Davis, the Chief of Absentee Voting for the county, said.

This year, ballots could be pre-processed before Election Day to avoid an overload.

“We get to open 'em, and we mark them again in another book before they go in the machine,” Davis said.

For Davis, every vote is important and treated as her own.

“To me, this is the people. If we don’t do the ballots right, we don’t know what the people want and to me, it’s just like it’s mine. I handle it with care and I want every vote to count,” Davis said.

Davis has been with this team of ladies for five years and said through their teamwork and the help of the registrar, the process has been smooth.

“We work together as a team. We don’t mind asking each other a question or asking why did you do that or whatever and we get together and make the decision,” Davis said.

On Friday, November 6th at noon, they took in their last ballot.

“It had to be postmarked by Election Day, 7:00 p.m. As long as it got to us by 12 o’clock today, it would be counted,” Davis said on Friday.

For those ballots that didn’t make the noon deadline, Davis said they will still handle them, but they will have to be marked “late” and they’ll let the voter know it didn’t make it on time.

Regardless, Davis said they still want to make sure every ballot is handled.

