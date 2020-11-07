Mix 93.1 now playing Christmas music 24/7 through Dec. 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are right around the corner and throughout the Shenandoah Valley, Christmas music is already playing on the air.

Mix 93.1 listeners can now hear Christmas tunes 24/7 through December 25.

The radio station has been doing this for more than 20 years and staff said listeners love to get in the holiday spirit.

“It’s really fun. You get to be a kid again. It’s like every song you play takes you back to when you were 5 or 6 years old running down on Christmas morning to open presents," Chris Carmichael, the Program Director at iHeartMedia, said. "I love it, I love what I do.”

Carmichael said after a challenging year, people are in need of the Christmas spirit.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.