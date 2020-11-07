Advertisement

Mix 93.1 now playing Christmas music 24/7 through Dec. 25

Mix 93.1 will be playing Christmas music 24/7 leading up to the holiday.
Mix 93.1 will be playing Christmas music 24/7 leading up to the holiday.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are right around the corner and throughout the Shenandoah Valley, Christmas music is already playing on the air.

Mix 93.1 listeners can now hear Christmas tunes 24/7 through December 25.

The radio station has been doing this for more than 20 years and staff said listeners love to get in the holiday spirit.

“It’s really fun. You get to be a kid again. It’s like every song you play takes you back to when you were 5 or 6 years old running down on Christmas morning to open presents," Chris Carmichael, the Program Director at iHeartMedia, said. "I love it, I love what I do.”

Carmichael said after a challenging year, people are in need of the Christmas spirit.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,103 on Saturday
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm
Valley couple pays off Waynesboro’s school meal debt

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Community members stress the importance of counting every vote
Bake sale raises money for Broadway woman who lost home in fire
Bake sale held to help woman who was injured and lost home in explosion in Broadway
Harrisonburg dems celebrate Biden win, community members stress importance of counting every vote