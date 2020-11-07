Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley woman created illustrated calendar to help area theaters

Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM EST
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - The pandemic has impacted musical theater in a huge way. In the Shenandoah Valley, one woman is doing what she can to help area theaters survive.

Earlier this year, Haley Roberts played the lead role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, the musical at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro. But now, with performing on hold, Roberts is filling the void another way.

Haley Roberts has been performing since the 4th grade, ever since she saw Beauty and the Beast on Broadway.

“It’s such a huge part of my life,” said Roberts. “I can’t imagine my life without it.”

And yet, that’s exactly what’s happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. The performing arts have largely been put on hold.

“I’ve definitely been going through withdrawals of theater and been kind of concerned of what the outcome will be for theater,” said Roberts.

The illustrator with her own business, Little Miss Pinkerbell, decided to use her talents to make a difference. She’s created a calendar featuring illustrations of recent productions at Oak Grove Theater near Verona, the historic Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, and ShenanArts in Staunton. With five children under the age of 11, Roberts created the silhouette portraits when she could.

“Pretty much the middle of the night is a good time for me and then nap time,” stated Roberts. “It’s like the twins are napping. No one can talk to me for two hours.”

She says she created the calendar with two goals in mind. “One... honor the people that I’ve worked with. We have a lot of talent in the area. And then two, to honor the theaters that have given me so much with opportunities to perform.”

Roberts hopes to sell at least 100 calendars with profits divided among the three theaters.

“And then you now have calendars up in people’s homes all year long so when the theaters do come back they have a gentle reminder to buy tickets,” said Roberts.

The calendars are $23 apiece which is the average price of an adult ticket. To place an order email ValleyTheatrefundraiser2020@gmail.com .

