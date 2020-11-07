Advertisement

Three charged in break-in at Science Museum of Virginia

(NBC12/Science Museum of Virginia)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Capitol Police say they have charged three men with felonies and are seeking a fourth following an investigation of a break-in at the Science Museum of Virginia during a night of riots and looting.

A news release from police says warrants listing four felony counts each were obtained for 19-year-old Makel Daizon Al-Qadaffi; 18-year-old Zakeye Navon Turner; 19-year-old Sherod Antoine Jenkins Jr.; and 25-year-old Allen Hargrove Jr. All four are from Richmond. Authorities were continuing to look for Turner on Friday.

Investigators determined someone gained access to the museum on May 31 by smashing a basement window. The thieves made off with electronics and caused damages totaling $5,000.

