Bake sale raises money for Broadway woman who lost home in fire

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - On October 25, a fire destroyed Patty Brooks’ mobile home in Broadway, which displaced her and her dogs. She was also sent to Richmond to be treated for burns.

Her friends and family raised money Saturday for Brooks' recovery in a “sweet” way. They held a bake sale outside of Shopper’s Value Foods in Luray. By the end of the sale, they were sold out.

"The only thing we know how to raise some money, is to bake some goods and that’s what we’re good at. So, we’re just baking some goods and selling them. Raising money for Patty,” Sadie Weakly, a family friend said.

Her loved ones say they want to be there for her and help in any way they can.

“Patty we love and we miss ya," Patsy Weakley, a family friend said. "And we hope you get better. And when you come out, we hope to get you a house and you’ll have everything you need hopefully,” Sadie Weakly, said.

Brooks' family says she was put on a ventilator for a few days, but is off it now. She is still in Richmond for the time being.

A GoFundMe page was created by Brooks’ daughter-in-law after the fire as a way to contribute to Brooks' recovery efforts.

