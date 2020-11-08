Community members stress the importance of counting every vote

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Signs, balloons, and honking could be seen and heard throughout Harrisonburg Saturday afternoon as community members and members of the nonpartisan organization “Hold the Line Harrisonburg-Rockingham” came to Harrisonburg’s Court Square stressing counting every vote.

“Every vote must be counted,” Sandra Parks, a member of the Hold the Line group, said.

The local “hold the line” group has been to court square every day, except Sunday, since the Thursday before the election.

They say in a year of unprecedented voter turnout, every vote matters.

“People who hadn’t voted before, that you know, that cared enough to mail in their ballot, to show up to drop off their absentee ballot, to take the risk of showing up in person. Every single one of those ballots needs to be counted,” Parks said.

Parks said they are also looking to give their appreciation to poll workers in this historic election process.

“Some of us here did work the polls, and so we have an appreciation for what went in to manage the polls and the dedication of our election staff,” Parks said.

Just down the road at Harrisonburg’s City Hall, election workers were making sure mail-in ballots were counted Saturday. The City of Harrisonburg finished counting absentee ballots Saturday evening and those numbers are on the state board of election website.

As for the Presidential Election, The Associated Press says Biden’s numbers in Pennsylvania have given him enough votes for the electoral college victory, even though votes continued to be counted after he was declared the winner.

