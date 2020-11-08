Advertisement

Cookeville plants 19 trees in memory of lives lost to the March tornado

Nineteen trees have been planted at a newly dedicated Cookeville Strong Memorial Tree Grove in remembrance of the lives lost to the March tornado, WTVF reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Nineteen trees have been planted at a newly dedicated Cookeville Strong Memorial Tree Grove in remembrance of the lives lost to the March tornado, WTVF reported.

“We think about it everyday. It’s just you go to sleep thinking about it, you wake up thinking about it,” said Rodney Pitts.

WTVF reported, Rodney and his wife Trisha relive the grief over and over again, after losing their daughter Erin, son-in-law Joshua and their only grandchild Sawyer. Their home took a direct hit. “When we say everything was gone, it was gone. Their house, there wasn’t a 2x4 or a piece of wood left on the second floor,” said Rodney.

The hope is a new living memorial will.

The tree species planted range from autumn maples and tulip poplars to sweetgum trees all donated by the Nashville Tree Foundation.

“The compassion that they have shown to us, and I’m sure all the other families I’m sure, has just been unbelievable,” said Tricia Pitts, Rodney’s wife.

WTVF reported, volunteers gathered Saturday morning to plant the trees into the ground. The gathering gave an opportunity for community that the Pitts say they haven’t been able to enjoy due to the pandemic. “We had all kinds of people at our house, to all of a sudden, there were just a few,” said Rodney.

The Pitts say they take comfort in the fact that as time goes on, the memorial will only grow.

“This helps us realize, other people will think about it too,” said Rodney.

According to the Nashville Tree Foundation, other tornado tree memorial groves are being planned in the North and East Nashville in the coming months.

For more information visit the Nashville Tree Foundation here.

