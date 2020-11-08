Advertisement

Familiar face leading Stuarts Draft girl’s basketball in 2020

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft girl’s basketball program has a familiar face leading the way.

James Carter takes over as the head coach for the Cougars again after leaving the position in 2018 to spend more time with his family.

Last year’s girl’s basketball coach Brad DeWitt is taking over as the boy’s team’s head coach after the departure of Mike Gale, who is now the athletic director at Rockbridge County.

The Cougars were 14-8 overall last year and 6-4 and third place in regional play.

“This year’s group is going to be fun,” Carter said. “Very young, but there’s a lot of talent and ability here as long as they continue to work like they have been. I think that we can do some good things.”

Stuarts Draft’s first game is scheduled for Dec. 21 against Broadway.

