Advertisement

WVSSAC releases 2020 football playoff bracket

West Virginia HS Football first round playoff matchups are set
West Virginia HS Football first round playoff matchups are set(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WVSSAC has released the first round football playoff matchups.

Pendleton County is the 8th-seed in class-A. The Wildcats will host 9th-seeded Moorefield in the first round.

East Hardy secured the 14th-seed, and will visit Doddridge County in the first round.

The schedules for the opening round will be released Sunday.

Petersburg did not make the 16-team playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,103 on Saturday
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm
Valley couple pays off Waynesboro’s school meal debt

Latest News

Familiar face leading Stuarts Draft girl’s basketball in 2020
Local college football roundup: Nov. 7
Former EMU star Kratz announces end of MLB playing career
EndZone 2020: Week 10