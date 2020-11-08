WVSSAC releases 2020 football playoff bracket

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WVSSAC has released the first round football playoff matchups.

Pendleton County is the 8th-seed in class-A. The Wildcats will host 9th-seeded Moorefield in the first round.

East Hardy secured the 14th-seed, and will visit Doddridge County in the first round.

The schedules for the opening round will be released Sunday.

Petersburg did not make the 16-team playoffs.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.