WVSSAC releases 2020 football playoff bracket
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WVSSAC has released the first round football playoff matchups.
Pendleton County is the 8th-seed in class-A. The Wildcats will host 9th-seeded Moorefield in the first round.
East Hardy secured the 14th-seed, and will visit Doddridge County in the first round.
The schedules for the opening round will be released Sunday.
Petersburg did not make the 16-team playoffs.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.