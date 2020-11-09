Advertisement

Augusta Co. awarded more than $567K for broadband funding

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta County has been awarded a $567,063 grant for broadband funding from Virginia as part of the federal CARES Act.

The funding will be used for the Swoope Tower Fixed Wireless and new Hope Telephone Cooperative Fiber projects.

According to a press release from Augusta County, the New Hope Telephone Cooperative Fiber Project includes the second phase of an upgrade for a fiber-to-the-home network that was completed in the cooperative’s service area in July 2019. The grant will be used to purchase and construct fiber optic cable and equipment for an underground fiber-to-the-home, outside plant network that will replace the current infrastructure.

The project will provide high-speed internet and telephone access for 36 households.

The Swoope Tower Fixed Wireless project will provide last-mile broadband connection and middle-mile infrastructure for a remote and rural area of the county, according to the release. This will provide service for 310 residents, students, teleworkers, businesses and farms.

