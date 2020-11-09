Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Crimora on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

Melissa J. Bare, 50, is five feet tall and weighs 235 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

Officials say Bare is operating a black 2011 Honda Accord with Virginia registration TONYSUE.

If you have any information regarding Bare’s whereabouts, call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

