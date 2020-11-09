Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A total of 131 animals have been seized from a property in Dyke as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control division investigates reports of animals not being properly cared for.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday, November 9, that it executed a search warrant on the property Friday, Nov. 6. Authorities say a veterinarian determined that all of the animals there were in need of care and needed to be seized. This included a variety of chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea hens, rabbits, pigs, sheep, goats and dogs.

The owner of the animals is still being investigated and the Greene County Sheriff’s office says charges will be obtained.

The sheriff’s office is also thanking volunteers and organizations that have donated their time and resources to come out and help, including Southern HosPETality LLC., Feel Better Farm, Dogs Deserve Better, and Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue.

