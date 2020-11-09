Advertisement

Benefit concert raises over $5,000 for music stores affected by Miller Circle explosion

Community members came together to raise money for Hometown Music and Blue Sprocket Sound.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three weeks ago the explosion at Miller Circle in Harrisonburg leveled buildings, including two music stores: Hometown Music and Blue Sprocket Sound.

This weekend, local musicians came together to help raise money for their rebuilding process.

Many were socially distant in lawn chairs outside of Valley Pike Farm Market, in Weyers Cave, Saturday afternoon to hear local musicians perform, including event coordinator Jessica Crawford.

The event raised over $5,000 and Crawford said they’re grateful for the turnout.

“The beautiful thing about Harrisonburg and the greater Harrisonburg area is that we’re the type of community that shows up for people and shows love. And so, I was so pleased to see that happen yesterday and I’m sure that that will happen in the future as both Hometown Music and Blue Sprocket choose to open their doors again,” Crawford said.

The owner of Hometown Music, Chuck Marks, said he is grateful for everyone who came together to put on the concert and to Valley Pike for hosting it.

And fundraising efforts continue with a GoFundMe page created after the explosion for Hometown Music and Blue Sprocket Sound’s recovery efforts.

If you wish to donate, you can find that here.

There are also GoFundMe pages for the some of the other businesses impacted by October 17th’s explosion: Bluestone Bike and Run, Halal Market, Naza Salon & Barber shop, Funky’s, and Element Vapors.

