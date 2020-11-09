Advertisement

Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement mobilization to begin Nov. 16

(KKCO)
By WHSV Newsroom
Nov. 9, 2020
WASHINGTON (WHSV) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the annual Click It or Ticket national seat belt enforcement mobilization on Monday.

The Click It or Ticket mobilization combines enforcement of state seat belt laws with an $8 million public awareness advertising campaign on TV, radio, web and social media, according to a press release from the NHTSA. The ads will run from Nov. 9-29, while the enforcement mobilization will be from Nov. 16-29.

According to the press release, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017. From 2013 to 2017, seat belts saved almost 70,000 lives.

“Seat belts save lives – but only if they’re worn. Click It or Ticket reminds everyone to wear their seat belt every trip, every time, and officers will be patrolling our roads to enforce these lifesaving laws,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens in the release.

