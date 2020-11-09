First Alert Forecast: Warm and pleasant today, tropical moisture moves in mid-week

(WHSV) - High pressure will remain in control early this week leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. A cold front will approach the area by the middle of the week, which will allow tropical moisture to move into the area.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day.

Another nice evening with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog after midnight, lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cool and crisp.

TUESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 50s, patchy fog early. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant once again. With the sunshine temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy.

Another beautiful evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the mid to upper 50s overnight. Very comfortable.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy for the morning with a few spotty showers, temperatures will be in the 60s. A cold front will approach the area later in the day, ahead of it tropical moisture will move into the area in the afternoon through the night. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. The rain will be heavy at times, especially later in the evening into the overnight hours.

Tropical moisture will move into the area ahead of a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday. The rain will be heavy at times. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: The cold front will pass through our area during the early part of the day. Cloudy with lingering showers in the morning, becoming more isolated as the day progresses. Near steady temperatures in the 60s with the activity. Total rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, 1-2″ with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches along the ridges.

FRIDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A pleasant fall day with some sunshine. Lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy and mild, highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. A mild day. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Showers are possible during the day as another cold front approaches the area. Highs will be in the 60s.

