Former Jeopardy contestant remembers Alex Trebek

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Jeopardy fans around the world are remembering legendary host Alex Trebek.

News of Trebek’s passing came this weekend, more than a year after he announced his stage four diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Here in the Valley, a local teacher, Jay Singleton, was a former contestant.

Singleton appeared on the show in early 2015 and though he did not win, he said he will always remember Trebek’s comforting presence.

“I mean he could have just stayed at his podium. He went out of his way to come over and shake my hand and try to make me feel better. It was kind of amazing and still — thought a lot about it yesterday."

Singleton said Trebek was extremely kind to him when he left the stage.

“Reached his hand out to me and shook my hand to tell me how sorry he was," Singleton explained. "Gave his condolences and we had this special little moment. That’s what convinced me how amazing he was. He was able to connect with me like that when he didn’t have to.”

Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 30 years and was 80 years old.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.