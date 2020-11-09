GIANT donates 1,000 turkeys to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The company GIANT donated 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on Monday. Local team members from Martin’s stores also came to the Verona Warehouse to help pack food boxes in preparation to be donated.

“We really want all the help that we can get. When we have Martin’s employees coming out and volunteering and packing boxes and donating turkeys we know we can get the work done because everything we do requires help from the community,” said Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee.

McKee said that the food bank is feeding 24,000 more people each month than they did before the pandemic.

“Together with all of our community partners, we are providing food to more than 130,000 people every month,” McKee explained. “It’s a huge number it takes a lot of hands to get that done.”

Charles Carrington is the store manager at the Martin’s in Harrisonburg.

“The community takes care of us. It’s our job to give back to take care of it and take care of the people,” Carrington explained.

If you are looking for ways to give back GIANT has a number of ways to participate in the giving spirit listed in their press release.

The full press release from The GIANT Company is below:

THE GIANT COMPANY DONATES RECORD 10,000 TURKEYS THIS THANKSGIVING

CARLISLE, Pa. (November 9, 2020) – The GIANT Company announced today that it will donate 10,000 turkeys in advance of Thanksgiving, marking a record donation for this annual holiday season tradition.

Bringing the true meaning of the company’s new brand platform For Today’s Table™ to life, turkeys will be donated to 28 partner food banks across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, ensuring all families are able to celebrate the holiday season with a fulfilling meal. New this year, The GIANT Company’s new Fall Food Drive will encourage its customers to become part of the solution to hunger by donating non-perishable food.

“Every family should be able to celebrate the season gathered around a table, sharing a meal and making lasting memories,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “In a time when the rates of people struggling with hunger are on the rise — including an alarming 80% increase in food insecurity for children – there’s a greater need for companies like ours to step up their efforts. That’s why in addition to increasing the number of turkeys were donating, we’re announcing a new, chain-wide food drive. We all need to do our part to help our neighbors this holiday season.”

In addition, throughout November, GIANT Company team members will volunteer at 10 food banks, serving families in communities across the company’s footprint. They will spend the day packing hunger relief boxes and organizing and restocking shelves to help the busy non-profits prepare for the busy holiday season.

“The GIANT Company’s support during the holiday season makes a huge difference,” said Jennifer Brillhart, CEO of York County Food Bank. “We will be busier than ever and thanks to their generous donation of turkeys, we are able to provide complete holiday meals to families in need across York County.”

Fall Food Drive

Beginning Friday, Nov. 27 and through Dec. 3, all GIANT and MARTIN stores will host a food drive to further stock the shelves of community hunger relief organizations. Customers will find a bin at each store entrance to drop off non-perishable products that will be donated to local food pantries.

Customers may donate items from home or purchase the products they wish to donate in the store. Some of the most requested items by food banks include peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna, whole grain pasta, oatmeal, and canned soups.

From Nov. 13 through Nov 26, customers also have the opportunity to donate free turkey certificates at the register in-store or donate 400 CHOICE points online, for which GIANT or MARTIN’S will make a $10 donation to a local food bank.

“All of our tables will look different as we socially distance this Thanksgiving and holiday season,” Bertram continued. “The one constant is that we should all have food on the table – our efforts over the next few weeks are one piece of that puzzle.”

Turkeys will be donated to the following food distribution organizations:

● Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (Verona, VA)

● Carroll County Food Sunday (Eldersburg, MD)

● Central PA Food Bank (Harrisburg, PA)

● Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank (Reading, PA)

● Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP) (Indiana, PA)

● Jefferson County Community ministries (Charles Town, WV)

● Lancaster County Food Hub (Lancaster, PA)

● Lord’s Pantry of Downingtown (Exton, PA)

● Manna on Main Street (North Wales, PA)

● Mary’s Cupboard (Morrisville, PA)

● Maryland Food Bank (Hagerstown, MD)

● New Britain Baptist Food Larder (New Britain, PA)

● Philabundance (Philadelphia, PA)

● Project Outreach (Royersford, PA)

● Salvation Army Allentown (Allentown, PA)

● Salvation Army Chester (Chester, PA)

● Salvation Army Carlisle Corps (Carlisle, PA)

● Salvation Army Easton (Easton, PA)

● Salvation Army Philadelphia Central (Philadelphia, PA)

● Salvation Army Reading (Reading, PA)

● Salvation Army Williamsport (Williamsport, PA)

● Salvation Army York (York, PA)

● Second Harvest Food Bank (Nazareth, PA)

● Shelter Services (Lewistown, PA)

● State College Area Food Bank (State College, PA)

● Upper Darby Food Covert (Wynnewood, PA)

● West Chester Food Cupboard (West Chester, PA)

● York County Food Bank (York, PA)

GIANT and MARTIN’s team members will also volunteer at the following food banks:

● Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

● Central PA Food Bank

● Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank

● ICCAP

● Manna on Main St.

● Maryland Food Bank

● Philabundance

● Second Harvest Food Bank

● West Chester Food Cupboard

● York County Food Bank

