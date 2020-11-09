Advertisement

Harrisonburg awards nearly $627,000 to local nonprofits, second round of assistance grants begins

Picture of money
Picture of money(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from the city of Harrisonburg, officials moved forward this week with awarding grants to nearly two dozen nonprofits working to support area residents during the pandemic.

The grants total $626,831, which will go to 22 nonprofits. Officials say a second round of grants is underway.

“We are very pleased to know that these funds will immediately go into our community and begin making an impact on people in need,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said in the release.

According to the press release, approximately $825,000 has been provided to local businesses through Harrisonburg Economic Development’s Business Recovery Grant program, with another $228,800 still available to local businesses. The grant application period is currently open for those funds, and you can learn more here.

Applications for the second round are due by noon on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Jail photo generic.
Former prosecutor in Virginia gets 10 years in prison
Over the years he and his wife Ann have seen generations of patients to come through the doors.
Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Over a dozen Belted Galloway cattle and calves are missing from the Cannon Hill Farm in New...
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm

Latest News

Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
VDOT's traffic camera shows backups on I-64E after a vehicle crash closes are eastbound lanes.
Vehicle crash on I-64 in Augusta County causes delays
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 9, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Monday
Shenandoah National Park firefighters and the Luray Fire Department extinguished a quarter-acre...
Quarter-acre fire extinguished at Shenandoah National Park