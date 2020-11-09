Harrisonburg awards nearly $627,000 to local nonprofits, second round of assistance grants begins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from the city of Harrisonburg, officials moved forward this week with awarding grants to nearly two dozen nonprofits working to support area residents during the pandemic.

The grants total $626,831, which will go to 22 nonprofits. Officials say a second round of grants is underway.

“We are very pleased to know that these funds will immediately go into our community and begin making an impact on people in need,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said in the release.

According to the press release, approximately $825,000 has been provided to local businesses through Harrisonburg Economic Development’s Business Recovery Grant program, with another $228,800 still available to local businesses. The grant application period is currently open for those funds, and you can learn more here.

Applications for the second round are due by noon on Nov. 16.

