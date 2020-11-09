Advertisement

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic announces important dates before closing its doors

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic took to social media to tell its patients some important dates before its closing.

According to the clinic’s Facebook page, the last day for medication refill requests at this clinic will be on Friday, Nov. 13. The last day for appointments will be the following Friday, Nov. 20.

From Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, the clinic will be closed for Thanksgiving.

The last day for medication and script pick up will be from Nov. 30 until Dec. 4.

You can call 540-433-5431 to transfer your care.

Please share these important dates on your social media. We want to help patients transfer their care.

Posted by Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic on Friday, November 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
VDOT's traffic camera shows backups on I-64E after a vehicle crash closes are eastbound lanes.
Vehicle crash on I-64 in Augusta County causes delays
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Overnight forecast 11-9-2020
Overnight forecast 11-9-2020
Staunton school leaders (FILE)
Staunton schools working on reopening models
Harrisonburg Christmas Parade on Main St. in 2019.
Harrisonburg plans modified Christmas events
Rockingham County Public Schools look to bring grades 2-8 back to school
Rockingham County Public Schools look to bring grades 2-8 back to school
Restaurant reopens three weeks after Harrisonburg explosion
Restaurant reopens three weeks after Harrisonburg explosion