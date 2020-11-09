Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic announces important dates before closing its doors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic took to social media to tell its patients some important dates before its closing.

According to the clinic’s Facebook page, the last day for medication refill requests at this clinic will be on Friday, Nov. 13. The last day for appointments will be the following Friday, Nov. 20.

From Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, the clinic will be closed for Thanksgiving.

The last day for medication and script pick up will be from Nov. 30 until Dec. 4.

You can call 540-433-5431 to transfer your care.

Please share these important dates on your social media. We want to help patients transfer their care. Posted by Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic on Friday, November 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.