Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic announces important dates before closing its doors
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic took to social media to tell its patients some important dates before its closing.
According to the clinic’s Facebook page, the last day for medication refill requests at this clinic will be on Friday, Nov. 13. The last day for appointments will be the following Friday, Nov. 20.
From Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, the clinic will be closed for Thanksgiving.
The last day for medication and script pick up will be from Nov. 30 until Dec. 4.
You can call 540-433-5431 to transfer your care.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.