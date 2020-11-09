JMU announces guidelines for men’s & women’s basketball tickets

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has announced its guidelines and policies for tickets to men’s and women’s basketball games during the 2020-2021 season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Monday, JMU announced: “Based on the State of Virginia’s COVID-19 Phase Three Guidelines, a limit of 1,000 fans will be allowed in the Atlantic Union Bank Center for home basketball games during the 2020-21 season. Due to this limited number of tickets, season ticket packages will not be available and single game tickets will be made available to 2020 Duke Club members.”

Fans who are able to attend games at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center are required to wear a face covering at all times except while “actively eating or drinking in seats.”

To read all of the guidelines and policies, click here.

