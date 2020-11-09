Advertisement

Kroger, other grocers place limits on paper towels, cleaning supplies amid virus surge

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With the United States facing soaring new cases of COVID-19, at least three supermarket chains are limiting purchases of some products to prevent a resurgence of hoarding.

Kroger, H-E-B and Giant are again limiting purchases of certain pandemic favorites, including toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectants and, in some cases, hand soap.

The three companies say supply chains for securing these items are still strained after hoarding in the spring at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Research firm IRI reports about 19% of paper products and 16% of household cleaners were out of stock last week.

Nearly 60% of shoppers said they plan to stock up as winter approaches, according to an October survey by research firm Inmar Intelligence.

Johns Hopkins University reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from the virus on Saturday in the U.S. It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Jail photo generic.
Former prosecutor in Virginia gets 10 years in prison
Over the years he and his wife Ann have seen generations of patients to come through the doors.
Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Over a dozen Belted Galloway cattle and calves are missing from the Cannon Hill Farm in New...
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm

Latest News

Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking...
Study: Teens who vape are 4 times more likely to smoke cigarettes
South Florida experiences flooding as Tropical Storm Eta dumps heavy rain on Monday.
Eta brings flooding to Miami-Dade County (no sound)
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
LIVE: Biden meets with coronavirus advisory board