Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East

Three mile back up in Augusta County
A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA Co., Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 9:43 a.m.) — VDOT reports the accident has been cleared. Traffic resumes normally.

(ORIGINAL STORY 7:59 a.m.) - VDOT is reporting a multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of I-64 East in Augusta County.

The incident happened 1.4 miles west of the junction of US 340 and exit 94 in Waynesboro.

At this time, the East left shoulder, left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. The back up stretches more than three miles.

There is no information about potential injuries or when any travel lanes will be re-opened.

