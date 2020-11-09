Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East

AUGUSTA Co., Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 9:43 a.m.) — VDOT reports the accident has been cleared. Traffic resumes normally.

(ORIGINAL STORY 7:59 a.m.) - VDOT is reporting a multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes of I-64 East in Augusta County.

The incident happened 1.4 miles west of the junction of US 340 and exit 94 in Waynesboro.

At this time, the East left shoulder, left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. The back up stretches more than three miles.

There is no information about potential injuries or when any travel lanes will be re-opened.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.