Restaurant reopens three weeks after Harrisonburg explosion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After more than three weeks, the El Charro location on South Main Street has reopened following days of cleaning up debris from the explosion in Harrisonburg.

For loyal customers like Jane Phillips, it has felt like an eternity since the South Main Street location has served a side of chips and salsa.

“I drive by every day to check and I’ve been calling," Phillips said. "I had to drop off a package at FedEx this morning, and no joke, I sat in my house waiting until 11 a.m. to call the number to get my chicken nachos.”

The restaurant is located across the street from the shopping center that was leveled after a natural gas explosion last month. Juan Gallardo, the manager of the restaurant, said luckily they did not take too much damage, but glass and debris were scattered across the parking lot.

“After three weeks, when the explosion happened right over there, we needed to remodel a few things in the restaurant," Gallardo said. "But yeah, we’re surprised that nothing was broken or charred. We’re lucky, we’re lucky.”

As of Monday, the only work being done to the restaurant are the windows on the backside. Gallardo said the windows took all the impact of the blast, and although they didn’t shatter, they needed to be replaced.

“We just decided to change the windows right there because they’re very old windows, and we don’t want it to break easily later,” Gallardo said.

For the next few days, the back section of the restaurant will remain closed, and Gallardo said as other shops begin to rebuild, they will be there for support.

