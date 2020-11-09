Advertisement

Northam announces $7M in CARES funding to Va. food banks

In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news...
In this April 8, 2020 file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber/AP) (GIM)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday Virginia will allocate $7 million in federal CARES Act dollars to Virginia food banks to help Virginians who rely on food assistance, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 850,000 Virginians did not know where their next meal would come from.

The funding will be used to help the Federation of Virginia Food Banks purchase fresh food and dairy products. Food banks can also use the money to purchase shelf-stable commodities and address storage, refrigeration and transportation issues.

According to the press release, Northam and members of his Cabinet and staff will also be volunteering at food banks during the month of November.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

