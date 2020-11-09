Page County Sheriff’s Office participates in No Shave November

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

The Page County Sheriff’s Office has participated in No Shave November for a few years now, but this year they are doing it for a cause that hits close to home.

They are willing to step up and help Charlie so I am really proud of my guys," said Sheriff Chad Cubbage.

Detective Charlie Sours has been battling cancer for a few years now. His team at the Page County Sheriff’s Office decided they wanted to help.

Each day we go without shaving, we donate a dollar to the cause," said Casey Bryant, a patrol lieutenant.

The funds raised through the month of December will go toward travel expenses and meals while Charlie receives treatment in Texas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him while he is there,” said Sheriff Cubbage.

