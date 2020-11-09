Quarter-acre fire extinguished at Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — According to a Facebook post from Shenandoah National Park, the Luray Fire Department and SNP firefighters extinguished a quarter-acre fire at Pass Mountain Overlook at mile 30 over the weekend.

The park says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SNP reminds visitors to not throw cigarette butts out and to make sure that fires are contained in park-built fire rings and are fully extinguished.

Those of you who joined us for our weekly broadcast last Thursday heard Fire Management Officer Dave Robinson talk about... Posted by Shenandoah National Park on Sunday, November 8, 2020

