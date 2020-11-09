Advertisement

Rockingham County Public Schools look to bring grades 2-8 back to school

RCPS began the school year with Pre-K through 1st grade in the building.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County school board will meet Monday to discuss a couple of topics, including the return back to school for some students.

Rockingham County Public Schools is looking to bring students in grades second through eighth back to the classroom on Nov. 16. High school remains virtual through the end of the semester.

“We had said in October we would look at the other elementary grades, so second through fifth, but possibly also middle school,” Oskar Scheikl, Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said.

Scheikl said they have been looking at other schools to see how they have controlled the spread of COVID-19 and will have many safety measures in place at schools like distancing and masks.

“We just take the scientific advice and that’s what we go with, and we so can’t wait to have the kids back,” Scheikl said.

The school system sent out a survey to families in the county to see if they wish to have their students return. Scheikl said 80% responded yes. The other 20% plan to learn from home.

At the meeting Scheikl discussed COVID-19 data on how to bring students back safely, as well as challenges educators and students are facing.

“Flexibility in something like this is key and that’s been said from the beginning,” Scheikl said. “If something unforeseen happens, it’s no different than a snowstorm where we expect two inches and we get two feet. We’ll have to adjust to that. I think that’s just how we live right now.”

