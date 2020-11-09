Stuarts Draft boys basketball enters new era

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft boys basketball program enters a new era in 2020.

The Cougars will be led by former Stuarts Draft girls basketball coach Brad DeWitt.

DeWitt takes over after former coach Mike Gale departed to take over as athletic director at Rockbridge County.

Under DeWitt, the Cougars do not expect to play “the system," but still intend to play fast and keep the three-ball as an important aspect offensively.

“It’s an exciting time,” DeWitt said. “I think our whole staff is excited about this opportunity and we’re trying to bring a certain energy. We just want to get better each day. If we do that, we feel like things will fall into place.”

Stuarts Draft opens up its season against Broadway Dec. 21.

