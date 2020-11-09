Advertisement

Stuarts Draft boys basketball enters new era

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft boys basketball program enters a new era in 2020.

The Cougars will be led by former Stuarts Draft girls basketball coach Brad DeWitt.

DeWitt takes over after former coach Mike Gale departed to take over as athletic director at Rockbridge County.

Under DeWitt, the Cougars do not expect to play “the system," but still intend to play fast and keep the three-ball as an important aspect offensively.

“It’s an exciting time,” DeWitt said. “I think our whole staff is excited about this opportunity and we’re trying to bring a certain energy. We just want to get better each day. If we do that, we feel like things will fall into place.”

Stuarts Draft opens up its season against Broadway Dec. 21.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Jail photo generic.
Former prosecutor in Virginia gets 10 years in prison
Over the years he and his wife Ann have seen generations of patients to come through the doors.
Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Over a dozen Belted Galloway cattle and calves are missing from the Cannon Hill Farm in New...
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm

Latest News

West Virginia HS Football first round playoff matchups are set
WVSSAC releases 2020 football playoff bracket
VHSL School of the Week: Stuarts Draft
Familiar face leading Stuarts Draft girl’s basketball in 2020
Local college football roundup: Nov. 7
Former Eastern Mennonite University star Erik Kratz is ending his Major League Baseball playing...
Former EMU star Kratz announces end of MLB playing career