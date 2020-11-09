Advertisement

Study: 1 in 5 parents ‘vaccine hesitant’

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twenty percent of parents in the U.S. are “vaccine hesitant,” according to a recent study in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Their children were found to be less likely to be vaccinated against the flu.

The study defines vaccine hesitancy as “the mental state of holding back in doubt or indecision regarding vaccination.”

The research was conducted by scientists at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Vaccine-hesitant parents were more likely to be concerned about long-term side effects of vaccines, and more likely to have three or more children.

The study found that higher education was associated with higher prevalence of concerns about the number of vaccines and side effects.

It also found more hesitancy among parents of Black children than parents of white children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Jail photo generic.
Former prosecutor in Virginia gets 10 years in prison
Over the years he and his wife Ann have seen generations of patients to come through the doors.
Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Over a dozen Belted Galloway cattle and calves are missing from the Cannon Hill Farm in New...
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm

Latest News

Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking...
Study: Teens who vape are 4 times more likely to smoke cigarettes
South Florida experiences flooding as Tropical Storm Eta dumps heavy rain on Monday.
Eta brings flooding to Miami-Dade County (no sound)
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
LIVE: Biden meets with coronavirus advisory board