Advertisement

Study: Teens who vape are 4 times more likely to smoke cigarettes

Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking...
Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that teens who start using e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking conventional cigarettes a year later.

That was true even if they never intended to start smoking.

The study was published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Researchers say the findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.

The study also says doctors can use the data to intervene before their young patients start vaping.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
VDOT's traffic camera shows backups on I-64E after a vehicle crash closes are eastbound lanes.
Vehicle crash on I-64 in Augusta County causes delays
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a news conference at the Republican...
GOP backs Trump as he fights election results, transition
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly...
In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico