Timming ready for starting role with Dukes

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - J.T. Timming is ready for a starting role with the James Madison University football program.

Timming is working as the No. 1 center along the Dukes' offensive line during fall practice. He appears to be the front-runner to replace Mac Patrick, who has moved on due to graduation. Patrick started every game at center for JMU from 2017-2019.

“I knew my time would come eventually and I am going to take full advantage of it and run with it,” said Timming.

Timming is a fifth-year senior who is a veteran of the JMU program. He has appeared in 24 games for the Dukes and served as the No. 2 center behind Patrick in each of the last three seasons.

“I came here for one reason and that was to play football," said Timming. "Academics that’s there too. I’m the guy that if you need me in there, I am going to be in there. I’m gonna be ready at all times and I’m ready to step up at any time.”

The Dukes' offensive line returns players with starting experience including tackles Liam Fornadel, Raymond Gillespie, and guard Truvell Wilson to go along with Timming and guard Nick Kidwell, who is expected to start at guard during the 2021 spring season.

