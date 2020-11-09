University of Virginia sees record number of early admittance applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While the pandemic shuttered many of the activities the University of Virginia uses to recruit undergraduate students in the spring, the university is still seeing record numbers of applications.

UVA received 2,918 early decision applications and 28,884 early action applications for the Class of 2025, which are both increases over the previous year.

UVA Dean of Admission Greg Roberts says admission officers continued to work hard despite the pandemic, but that the university really sells itself.

“Obviously it makes us feel good that students have such a strong interest in the university. It’s a terrific place to go to school and a heck of a value,” Roberts said.

While the application deadline for early admittance has passed, application numbers will continue to rise as the regular decision deadline is January 1.

