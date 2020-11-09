Advertisement

Updated menu, celeb collaborations, pump McDonald’s sales

Same-store sales jumped 4.6% in the U.S.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and...
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - McDonald’s U.S. sales roared back in the third quarter with new menu items and attention-grabbing celebrity collaborations.

And the burger giant says more is coming. In a virtual meeting for investors Monday, McDonald’s said a much-anticipated crispy chicken sandwich with pickles — an answer to competitors like Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A — will go on sale in the U.S. early next year. The company also plans to test McPlant, a plant-based burger, next year.

McDonald’s wouldn’t say who might supply the plant-based burger. McDonald’s tested pea protein-based patties from California-based Beyond Meat at Canadian restaurants earlier this year, but it ended the trial in April.

With new choices like spicy chicken nuggets and a meal deal promotion with rapper Travis Scott, McDonald’s exceeded most projections for the third quarter.

McDonald’s same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — jumped 4.6% in the U.S. Customer traffic fell, but when diners came, they spent more on larger group orders. Dinner was particularly strong, McDonald’s said, but other times of day were elevated as well.

It wasn’t the same story outside the U.S. Globally, same-store sales fell 2.2% between July and September. Sales increases in Japan and Australia were offset by declines in China, Europe and Latin America. Still, that was significantly better than the 24% drop the company saw in the second quarter.

McDonald’s warned that a resurgence of coronavirus cases in key markets like France, Germany and the United Kingdom could force dining room closures and other restrictions.

“We’re pleased with our recovery to date, but we also understand there inevitably will be more starts and stops with the virus resurgences,” McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said Monday in a conference call with investors.

Infections in the U.S. have now begun to surge as well. But 95% of U.S. McDonald’s have drive-thru windows, which has allowed restaurants to continue to operate even though less than 20% have opened their dining rooms. Globally, only 65% of McDonald’s have drive-thru windows.

Mason Smoot, McDonald’s chief U.S. restaurant officer, said drive-thru represents around 70% of McDonald’s sales in its top markets, and the vast majority of new restaurants McDonald’s is building will have drive-thru windows. Smoot said the company is testing automatic order taking at drive-thrus to improve accuracy. It’s also testing express drive-thru lanes for mobile order pickups.

McDonald’s said digital ordering — through mobile orders, in-store kiosks and delivery — is expected to make up 20% of system-wide sales this year, or more than $10 billion. The company hopes to build on that with a new app, MyMcDonald’s, which will be launched in six markets by the end of 2021.

The app will let customers participate in a new loyalty program and get targeted dining offers. It’s designed to make it easier to order, whether for carryout or delivery. Around 28,000 McDonald’s restaurants worldwide now offer delivery, the company said.

McDonald’s cut menu items, including all-day breakfast, to make it easier and faster to fill orders during the pandemic. Even as sales improve, the company said, it wants to be careful about how much complexity it’s adding. It also plans to emphasize its core products — beef, chicken and fries — which make up 70% of its sales.

“We’re going to be thoughtful and judicious as we add back to our menu,” said Joe Erlinger, McDonald’s U.S. president.

The new chicken sandwich, for example, will replace a smaller, less popular one. And meal promotions with celebrities like Scott — and, more recently, Colombian singer J Blevin — feature core items that have been on McDonald’s menu for decades.

The $6 Scott meal, for example, includes a Quarter Pounder, fries and a Sprite. The meal promotion with Scott, introduced in September, was the first time McDonald’s featured a celebrity’s name on its menu since a Michael Jordan-branded meal deal in 1992.

McDonald’s also got a lift from the September introduction of spicy McNuggets. It was the first time the company had introduced a new flavor since McNuggets debuted in 1983.

Third quarter net income rose 10% to $1.8 billion. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $2.22 per share.

That surpassed Wall Street’s expectations of $1.91 per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue fell 2% to $5.4 billion. That was in line with expectations.

Shares of the Chicago company were flat at $216.29 in afternoon trading.

Shares of the Chicago company slipped nearly 2% in midday trading.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
VDOT's traffic camera shows backups on I-64E after a vehicle crash closes are eastbound lanes.
Vehicle crash on I-64 in Augusta County causes delays
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a news conference at the Republican...
GOP backs Trump as he fights election results, transition
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly...
In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico