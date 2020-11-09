UVA, WVU ranked in preseason AP Top 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The men’s college basketball preseason AP Top 25 was released Monday.

Virginia is ranked No. 4 in the initial poll while West Virginia is No. 15. The college basketball season is scheduled to begin November 25.

Preseason AP Top 25 - Men’s College Basketball

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

