Advertisement

UVA, WVU ranked in preseason AP Top 25

The men’s college basketball preseason AP Top 25 was released Monday. Tony Bennett and the UVA...
The men’s college basketball preseason AP Top 25 was released Monday. Tony Bennett and the UVA Cavaliers are ranked No. 4.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The men’s college basketball preseason AP Top 25 was released Monday.

Virginia is ranked No. 4 in the initial poll while West Virginia is No. 15. The college basketball season is scheduled to begin November 25.

Preseason AP Top 25 - Men’s College Basketball

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Virginia

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Wisconsin

8. Illinois

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Creighton

12. Tennessee

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Houston

18. Arizona State

19. Texas

20. Oregon

21. Florida State

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Michigan

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
VDOT's traffic camera shows backups on I-64E after a vehicle crash closes are eastbound lanes.
Vehicle crash on I-64 in Augusta County causes delays
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Timming ready for starting role with Dukes
James Madison University has announced its guidelines and policies for tickets to men’s and...
JMU announces guidelines for men’s & women’s basketball tickets
J.T. Timming is ready for a starting role with the James Madison University football program.
Timming ready for starting role with Dukes
Stuarts Draft boys basketball enters new era.
Stuarts Draft boys basketball enters new era