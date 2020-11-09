UVA, WVU ranked in preseason AP Top 25
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The men’s college basketball preseason AP Top 25 was released Monday.
Virginia is ranked No. 4 in the initial poll while West Virginia is No. 15. The college basketball season is scheduled to begin November 25.
Preseason AP Top 25 - Men’s College Basketball
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
6. Kansas
7. Wisconsin
8. Illinois
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Creighton
12. Tennessee
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Houston
18. Arizona State
19. Texas
20. Oregon
21. Florida State
22. UCLA
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Michigan
