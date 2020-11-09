Vehicle crash on I-64 in Augusta County causes delays

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 11:26 a.m.) — VDOT reports the accident has been cleared. Traffic resumes.

(UPDATE 11:11 a.m.) — VDOT reports all eastbound lanes have reopened. Traffic backups are approximately two miles.

(UPDATE 11:02 a.m.) — VDOT reports traffic backups of approximately two miles. The eastbound left shoulder, left lane and right lane remain closed.

(ORIGINAL STORY 10:48 a.m.) — A vehicle crash on I-64E near exit 221 in Augusta County has closed the eastbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder.

That’s at mile marker 87.9.

Motorists can expect delays of one mile.

