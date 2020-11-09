Advertisement

Vehicle crash on I-64 in Augusta County causes delays

VDOT's traffic camera shows backups on I-64E after a vehicle crash closes are eastbound lanes.
VDOT's traffic camera shows backups on I-64E after a vehicle crash closes are eastbound lanes.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 11:26 a.m.) — VDOT reports the accident has been cleared. Traffic resumes.

(UPDATE 11:11 a.m.) — VDOT reports all eastbound lanes have reopened. Traffic backups are approximately two miles.

(UPDATE 11:02 a.m.) — VDOT reports traffic backups of approximately two miles. The eastbound left shoulder, left lane and right lane remain closed.

(ORIGINAL STORY 10:48 a.m.) — A vehicle crash on I-64E near exit 221 in Augusta County has closed the eastbound left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder.

That’s at mile marker 87.9.

Motorists can expect delays of one mile.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 8, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Sunday
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Jail photo generic.
Former prosecutor in Virginia gets 10 years in prison
Over the years he and his wife Ann have seen generations of patients to come through the doors.
Stuarts Draft mourns the loss of Dr. Forbes and his wife Ann Forbes
Over a dozen Belted Galloway cattle and calves are missing from the Cannon Hill Farm in New...
Over a dozen cattle missing from Shenandoah Co. farm

Latest News

Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Picture of money
Harrisonburg awards nearly $627,000 to local nonprofits, second round of assistance grants begins
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 9, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,302 on Monday
Shenandoah National Park firefighters and the Luray Fire Department extinguished a quarter-acre...
Quarter-acre fire extinguished at Shenandoah National Park