VFW Post 632 lines cannon with American Flags to honor veterans

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 632 honors veterans with special flags, in lieu of typical ceremony.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Veteran’s day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and due to COVID-19 concerns, a local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post will not being holding their annual Veterans Day ceremony. Instead, they found another way to honor veterans for their service.

“Veterans Day is for the living, and those are the ones that we can impact the most. That’s why it’s important to that we honor them and remember them,” Annette Rexrode, Communications Manager for Post 632, said.

Members of VFW Post 632 lined the cannon at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg with special American flags.

Each flag has a colored streamer with a name, or multiple names, of a veteran and a “Buddy" Poppy the VFW emblem.

The color coded streamers are green for Army, dark blue for Navy, light blue for Airforce, red for Marines, and yellow for unknown.

“We had some members that people weren’t sure the branch of service and we wanted to be able to honor them, so we put those on yellow ribbons,” Rexrode said.

Rexrode says they want veterans to know they are remembered.

“Our veterans often feel overlooked, unappreciated, especially during COVID there is a much higher rate of depression. So, we wanted to ensure that they know that we do remember them, we do appreciate them and their sacrifice, and that we still want to honor them,” Rexrode said.

On Wednesday, the city of Harrisonburg plans to have flags lining Mainstreet in Downtown Harrisonburg, as well as ringing bells throughout the city to honor veterans.

