Virginia’s average gas price down two cents this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With demand falling, gas prices are not only falling in Virginia but across the country.

The national gas price fell to $2.11 following an increase in gasoline stocks and a dip in demand.

“As some states increase travel restrictions and others roll back reopening processes, demand is positioned to weaken, though not likely drop as low as we saw in March and April,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “That translates to a continuation of cheaper gas prices at the pump.”

The national average of $2.11 is seven cents cheaper than last month and 51 cents cheaper than the average last year.

“At $2.02, Virginia’s average is down two cents this week, down seven cents on the month and is 30 cents less expensive than this time last year,” a release said.

In Richmond, the average is $2.05 according to AAA.

