Advertisement

Virginia’s average gas price down two cents this week

Gas pump (FILE)
Gas pump (FILE)(NBC29)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With demand falling, gas prices are not only falling in Virginia but across the country.

The national gas price fell to $2.11 following an increase in gasoline stocks and a dip in demand.

“As some states increase travel restrictions and others roll back reopening processes, demand is positioned to weaken, though not likely drop as low as we saw in March and April,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “That translates to a continuation of cheaper gas prices at the pump.”

The national average of $2.11 is seven cents cheaper than last month and 51 cents cheaper than the average last year.

“At $2.02, Virginia’s average is down two cents this week, down seven cents on the month and is 30 cents less expensive than this time last year,” a release said.

In Richmond, the average is $2.05 according to AAA.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
VDOT's traffic camera shows backups on I-64E after a vehicle crash closes are eastbound lanes.
Vehicle crash on I-64 in Augusta County causes delays
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Overnight forecast 11-9-2020
Overnight forecast 11-9-2020
Staunton school leaders (FILE)
Staunton schools working on reopening models
Harrisonburg Christmas Parade on Main St. in 2019.
Harrisonburg plans modified Christmas events
Rockingham County Public Schools look to bring grades 2-8 back to school
Rockingham County Public Schools look to bring grades 2-8 back to school
Restaurant reopens three weeks after Harrisonburg explosion
Restaurant reopens three weeks after Harrisonburg explosion