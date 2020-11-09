Advertisement

Volunteers and supplies needed to distribute “Blessing Bags” for the homeless

Blessing Bags include essential items like toothpaste, socks, and medicine for Charlottesville's homeless.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Nov. 9, 2020
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers are needed to help fill “Blessing Bags” for the homeless in Charlottesville later this month.

Volunteers helping with Blessing Bags Charlottesville will be stuffing bags with essentials like nonperishable snacks, socks, and other personal care items. Bags will be distributed November 29, 2020.

“As a compassionate people, we want to be there for the homeless population. They are part of Charlottesville. They’re people, just like us, and that’s why I was led to do this,” said Jojo Robertson, Blessing Bags organizer and volunteer.

Robertson said as the temperatures drop and the pandemic continues, this may be the most important year to help.

A full list of items needed can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

