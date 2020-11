ACC schedules announced for UVA, Virginia Tech men’s basketball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced league schedules for men’s basketball teams Tuesday. Teams will play 20-game conference schedules during the 2020-2021 season.

*denotes conference game

UVA Men’s Basketball Schedule - 2020-2021 Season (as of November 10)

*denotes conference game

November 25 - vs. Maine (at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.)

November 27 - vs. Florida (at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.)

December 1 - vs. Saint Francis (Pa.)

December 4 - vs. Kent State

December 9 - vs. Michigan State

December 12 - vs. William & Mary

December 16 - at Wake Forest*

December 19 - vs. Villanova (at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY)

December 29 or 30 - at Notre Dame*

January 2 - vs. Virginia Tech*

January 5 or 6 - vs. Wake Forest*

January 9 - at Boston College*

January 12 or 13 - vs. Notre Dame*

January 16 - at Clemson*

January 19 or 20 - vs. NC State*

January 23 - vs. Georgia Tech*

January 25 - vs. Syracuse*

January 30 - at Virginia Tech*

February 2 or 3 - at NC State*

February 6 - vs. Louisville*

February 9 or 10 - at Georgia Tech*

February 13 - vs. North Carolina*

February 15 - at Florida State*

February 20 - at Duke*

February 23 or 24 - vs. Pittsburgh*

March 2 or 3 - vs Miami (FL)*

March 6 - at Louisville*

March 10-14 - ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Schedule - 2020-2021 Season (as of November 10)

*denotes conference game

November 28 - vs, Temple (in Uncasville, Conn.)

November 29 - vs. South Florida (in Uncasville, Conn.)

December 8 - vs. Penn State

December 15 - vs. Clemson*

December 29 or 30 - vs. Miami (FL)*

January 2 - at Virginia*

January 5 or 6 - at Louisville*

January 10 - vs. Notre Dame*

January 12 or 13 - vs. Duke*

January 17 - at Wake Forest*

January 19 or 20 - vs. Boston College*

January 23 - at Syracuse*

January 26 or 27 - at Notre Dame*

January 30 - vs. Virginia*

February 2 or 3 - at Pittsburgh*

February 6 - at Miami (FL)

February 9 or 10 - vs. Florida State*

February 13 - vs. Louisville*

February 16 or 17 - at North Carolina*

February 20 - at Florida State*

February 23 or 24 - vs. Georgia Tech*

February 27 - vs. Wake Forest*

March 5 or 6 - at NC State*

March 10-14 - ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.