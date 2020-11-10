Advertisement

Augusta County Planning Commission to discuss solar ordinance

By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Planning Commission will meet this evening to discuss the ordinances for certain solar projects.

The proposed amendments to the current ordinance include the number of acres to be considered a large or small project.

Leslie Tate, the senior planner for the Augusta County Planning Commission, said that because more and more projects had contrasts in sizes, they were prompted to make a change.

“They are both special use permits. The way the ordinance is drafted, the small go to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the large go to the Board of Supervisors,” Tate explained.

Other changes include community notification meetings for everyone within a half-mile of large projects.

Tate said the changes to the ordinance will only affect those looking to use solar as the primary source of the land.

“So if you were putting it on your roof, this has absolutely nothing to do with that. If you were even putting it in your yard as a ground-mounted but to power, your existing home, this ordinance that we are proposing tonight, doesn’t deal with that,” Tate explained.

The public can call in at 540-245-5700 or email comments to comdev@co.augusta.va.us.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses increase in positive cases
A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
The college has a plan to make sure each student in a major being phased out to still receive...
Bridgewater College votes to cut majors, programs, and jobs
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property

Latest News

VHSL has final approval for return to sports
VHSL has final approval for return to sports
A World War 2 veteran's neighbors came to sing and celebrate ahead of his 100th birthday
Ruckersville area World War 2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday ahead of Veterans Day
VHSL School of the Week: Luray
While there will not be a traditional Christmas parade in Waynesboro this year, the city’s...
Waynesboro opts for reverse Christmas parade, decorations trail for the holidays
Local artists finish their grant projects
Local artists finish their grant projects