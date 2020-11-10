Augusta County Planning Commission to discuss solar ordinance

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Planning Commission will meet this evening to discuss the ordinances for certain solar projects.

The proposed amendments to the current ordinance include the number of acres to be considered a large or small project.

Leslie Tate, the senior planner for the Augusta County Planning Commission, said that because more and more projects had contrasts in sizes, they were prompted to make a change.

“They are both special use permits. The way the ordinance is drafted, the small go to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the large go to the Board of Supervisors,” Tate explained.

Other changes include community notification meetings for everyone within a half-mile of large projects.

Tate said the changes to the ordinance will only affect those looking to use solar as the primary source of the land.

“So if you were putting it on your roof, this has absolutely nothing to do with that. If you were even putting it in your yard as a ground-mounted but to power, your existing home, this ordinance that we are proposing tonight, doesn’t deal with that,” Tate explained.

The public can call in at 540-245-5700 or email comments to comdev@co.augusta.va.us.

