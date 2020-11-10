First Alert Forecast: Turning unsettled for the middle of the week

(WHSV) - A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday, which will allow tropical moisture to move into the area.

TUESDAY: Fog early with temperatures in the 50s. Turning partly to mostly cloudy and another beautiful, warm fall day. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy.

Cloudy but very mild with another beautiful evening, temperatures in the 60s. A few isolated showers for the evening possible as moisture increases. Cloudy overnight with lows only falling into the mid to upper 50s overnight. Some spots in the Valley even around 60. Rain showers increase overnight turning steady into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy for the morning with showers, temperatures will be in the 60s. A cold front will approach the area later in the day so even with the rain, temperatures will feel rather mild. There will be some breaks in the rain for the day. Highs likely in the mid to upper 60s.

It looks the heaviest batches of rain will be late afternoon through the evening, more waves of rain. A rumble of thunder even possible. Then rain will be more scattered and on and off for the night with some breaks in the rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s with fog.

RAINFALL: Total rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, around 1-2″. Most areas should pick up around 1″ with locally higher totals up to 2″.

Tropical moisture will move into the area ahead of a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday. The rain will be heavy at times. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning and near steady temperatures in the 60s. Drying out for the afternoon with some sunshine. Still rather mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Cooling off Thursday evening as the skies clear out. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s with areas of fog into early Friday.

FRIDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s with plenty of fog early. Then plenty of sunshine for the day and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 60s. Not quite as warm as earlier in the week but a pleasant fall day and feeling more like fall. Lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy and cooler. Still pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Turning cloudy Saturday later in the day with showers moving in for the evening and overnight. Rain will be heavy at times. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A few lingering showers before sunrise, temperatures in the 40s. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds and pleasant for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. A comfortable fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

